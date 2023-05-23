Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.98. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

