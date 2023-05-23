Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,518 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

