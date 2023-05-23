PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,885,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.