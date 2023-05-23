Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Declares $0.83 Dividend

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8347 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Moncler Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.
About Moncler
