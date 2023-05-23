Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Declares $0.83 Dividend

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8347 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Moncler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

