Leonardo S.p.a. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

FINMY opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

