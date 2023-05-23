Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $980,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,983,000 after acquiring an additional 651,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 671,617 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envista Stock Performance

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

