Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP0.44-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP187.0-189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.63 million.

Endava Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 22,000.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

