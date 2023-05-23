PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $807.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $753.45 and a 200-day moving average of $699.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.