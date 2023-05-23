Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $816,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,695.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
