Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $816,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,695.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap Price Performance

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

