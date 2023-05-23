Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

