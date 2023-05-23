Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMI opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.88. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.75.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.