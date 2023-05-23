PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,783 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

