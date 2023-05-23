PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 245,570 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

