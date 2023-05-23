Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 397,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 121,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,318.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,780 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

