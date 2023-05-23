Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

