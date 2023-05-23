O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DXC Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

