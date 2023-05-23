O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,331 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after buying an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

