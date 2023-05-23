O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

