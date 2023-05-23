ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ORIX by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
ORIX Trading Down 1.0 %
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.