ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ORIX by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

