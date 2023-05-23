Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 340.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,879,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 3,888,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

