Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,880 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,351,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,724,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

