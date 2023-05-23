Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $238,000 Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,911,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Embecta by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 252,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

