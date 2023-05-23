Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 35,018 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 163,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,432,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,388,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

JPM opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

