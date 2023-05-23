SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 1,679 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
