SouthState Corp Sells 449 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

