SouthState Corp Sells 488 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502,756 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.6 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $102.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.