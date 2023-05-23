SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

