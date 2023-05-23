SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,463,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O'connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

