SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.