SouthState Corp Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 559,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $228.68 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

