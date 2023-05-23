Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBAXY. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

JBAXY opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

