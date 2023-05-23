Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. Afya has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Afya had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFYA opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. Afya has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Afya by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Afya by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 152,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

