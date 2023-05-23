Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. Afya has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Afya had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Afya Price Performance
AFYA opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. Afya has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.02.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
