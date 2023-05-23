Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $129,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ashland by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

ASH opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

