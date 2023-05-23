Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 46,432 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,432 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.93% of Equitable worth $98,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.