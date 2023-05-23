Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 88,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Corning by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 196,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Corning by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

