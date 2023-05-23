Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10,957.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 428,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

