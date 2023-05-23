Commerce Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

NYSE:WELL opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

