Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,070 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Aflac by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

