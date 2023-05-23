Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.75 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Illumina by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 107,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

