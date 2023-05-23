Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PEY stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

