Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BSMW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0826 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMW opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $25.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.