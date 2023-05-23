Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 246.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,983,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,510,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

