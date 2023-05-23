Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

