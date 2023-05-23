Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,363,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

