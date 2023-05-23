Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,363,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

