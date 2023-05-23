Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BSJT opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.