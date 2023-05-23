Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

