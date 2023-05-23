Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1264 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

