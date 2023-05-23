Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

