Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

