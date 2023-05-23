Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.